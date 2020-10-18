Mainers cast their absentee ballot in person Saturday

YARMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - For the first time in a decade, Portland and 20 other cities and towns offered Saturday voting.

Many voters WMTW talked with said they wanted to cast their absentee ballot in person because they wanted to make sure their vote was counted.

Yarmouth Town Clerk Jennifer Doten said most voters want to know their ballot is secure.

“I think for most people it’s the security. They feel it is safer, it is a better way to do it and they know their ballots are going to get here and be secure,” Doten said.

Those voting absentee in person could also fill out their ballot to ensure they are doing it correctly.

Doten said if you are voting absentee, don’t forget to sign the back of the envelope to ensure your vote is counted.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.