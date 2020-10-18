Advertisement

Maine Marine Veteran honored with surprise motorcycle rally in Millinocket

Bob Hamm served 5 years as an active-duty Marine, and 3 years in the Marine Reserves.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - A community came together to honor a local veteran suffering from terminal cancer with a special surprise Sunday morning in Millinocket.

Dozens of motorcycles cruised down Central Street to show support and celebrate the life of Bob Hamm, a Vietnam Marine.

Hamm’s family helped organize the event to surprise him.

With the help of Jarheads Motorcycle Club, they were able to organize today’s rally.

The community came out to show their gratitude for Hamm’s life and service.

“As a Marine, it’s our honor. Jarheads Motorcycle Club is here, we’ve had a lot of issues in our club with an accident last year, support from the community has been tremendous,” says Jason Forbes, a member of Jarheads Motorcycle Club. “We just want to reach out and show our support for our fellow vets and our community, that’s our way of saying thank you for everything they’ve done for us.  This man should have had this welcome when he came home from Vietnam and he didn’t get it, so today we’re going to extend that to him.”

“I didn’t realize it.  Boy.  But, anyway, I didn’t understand why he didn’t go that way- I do now.  I was totally, totally struck,” says USMC Vietnam Veteran Bob Hamm.

Hamm served for 5 years as an active-duty Marine, and for 3 years in the Marine Corps Reserves after Vietnam.

