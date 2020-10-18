Maine CDC reports 29 new cases of COVID-19, 33 more recoveries

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 29 new cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.

No new deaths since Saturday, when the Maine CDC reported the death of a man in his 70′s from York county.

The death toll remains at 146.

Three of the cases still need to be classified so the overall total is now 5,939.

33 more people recovered overnight for a total of 5,145.

Active cases are down seven. There are now 648 active cases.

Waldo County has 10 new cases, the most reported overnight.

There are 35 active cases there, as officials monitor an outbreak at a church in Brooks.

Cumberland and York counties are each reporting four new cases.

There are two new cases being reported in Penobscot and Knox counties.

Androscoggin, Lincoln, and Kennebec each reported an additional case.

Maine CDC data for Sunday, October 18 (WABI)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.