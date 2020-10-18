Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 29 new cases of COVID-19, 33 more recoveries

No new deaths since Saturday, when the Maine CDC reported the death of a man in his 70′s from York county.
Maine CDC data for Sunday, October 18
Maine CDC data for Sunday, October 18(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 29 new cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.

No new deaths since Saturday, when the Maine CDC reported the death of a man in his 70′s from York county.

The death toll remains at 146.

Three of the cases still need to be classified so the overall total is now 5,939.

33 more people recovered overnight for a total of 5,145.

Active cases are down seven. There are now 648 active cases.

Waldo County has 10 new cases, the most reported overnight.

There are 35 active cases there, as officials monitor an outbreak at a church in Brooks.

Cumberland and York counties are each reporting four new cases.

There are two new cases being reported in Penobscot and Knox counties.

Androscoggin, Lincoln, and Kennebec each reported an additional case.

Maine CDC data for Sunday, October 18
Maine CDC data for Sunday, October 18(WABI)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Millions more virus rapid tests, but are results reported?

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
After struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. can now screen several million people daily, thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak linked to Brooks church

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, 17 cases have been identified at Brooks Pentecostal Church or its affiliated Lighthouse Christian Academy School

Coronavirus

Hard hit by virus, airlines push for tests over quarantines

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
International air traffic is down 92% this year as travelers worry about catching COVID-19 and government travel bans and quarantine rules make planning difficult.

Coronavirus

US reaches 8 million COVID-19 cases as infections surge

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The U.S. reported the most COVID-19 cases in a day since July.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rural Midwest hospitals struggling to handle virus surge

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rural Jerauld County in South Dakota didn’t see a single case of the coronavirus for more than two months stretching from June to August. But over the last two weeks, its rate of new cases per person soared to one of the highest in the nation.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 49 new cases

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Active cases rose by 34 overnight for a total of 655.

Coronavirus

Holiday gatherings likely to be different this year amid COVID-19 precautions

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said people should be very careful and prudent when making plans.

Coronavirus

Maine submits plan to federal government for distributing eventual COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:34 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials said it is the first version of the plan and will be updated.

Back To School

Maine Dept. of Education says all counties have a ‘green’ status

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Green means a low risk of coronavirus spread, allowing for in-person instruction.

Coronavirus

Virus at ‘turning point’ in Europe, hitting at-risk groups

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Doctors are warning that Europe is at a turning point as the coronavirus surges back across the continent, including among vulnerable people, and governments try to impose restrictions without locking whole economies down.