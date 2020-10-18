Advertisement

Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak linked to Brooks church

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says a COVID-19 outbreak investigation is underway at a church in Brooks in Waldo County.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, 17 cases have been identified at Brooks Pentecostal Church or its affiliated Lighthouse Christian Academy School, the Maine CDC said in a statement.

Contract tracing has begun.

Officials say individuals who spent any time at the church or its affiliated school since October 2 should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Officials also warn that anyone who attended a “fellowship rally” at the church between October 2 and October 4 could have been exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, two more cases of COVID-19 have been detected at schools in the Belfast area.

The RSU 71 Superintendent says one case has been found at Ames Elementary School in Searsmont and the other at Troy Howard Middle School.

Ames Elementary School will move to remote learning through Friday, October 30.

Troy Howard Middle School will be closed Monday and Tuesday for cleaning.

