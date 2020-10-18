Lost baby book returned to it’s owner 40 years later

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -

A baby book lost more than 4 decades ago was discovered and returned to its rightful owner earlier today.

When Trisha Burke decided to remodel her kitchen she had no idea what she would find.

Buried in the bottom of an old cabinet was a baby book.

The book contains notes and an actual piece of someone’s hair.

Upon discovering the artifact, Burke took to social media to return it.

The book’s owner? The former house owner of course. Christy Deane, who now lives in Millinocket.

“I got on Facebook and I posted pictures and I said does anybody know who this is and within less than ten minutes a classmate of mine contacted me and said that’s my stepsister."

Deane and her mother came down this afternoon to take back that piece of personal history.

Now 49 years old, Deane could not be more thankful to Burke for reaching out, rather than throwing the book away.

In exchange for the book, Deane’s mother Judi Bither gifted burke a handcrafted bracelet.

