Advertisement

Lost baby book returned to it’s owner 40 years later

When Trisha Burke decided to remodel her kitchen she had no idea what she would find.
Baby Book
Baby Book(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -

A baby book lost more than 4 decades ago was discovered and returned to its rightful owner earlier today.

When Trisha Burke decided to remodel her kitchen she had no idea what she would find.

Buried in the bottom of an old cabinet was a baby book.

The book contains notes and an actual piece of someone’s hair.

Upon discovering the artifact, Burke took to social media to return it.

The book’s owner? The former house owner of course. Christy Deane, who now lives in Millinocket.

“I got on Facebook and I posted pictures and I said does anybody know who this is and within less than ten minutes a classmate of mine contacted me and said that’s my stepsister."

Deane and her mother came down this afternoon to take back that piece of personal history.

Now 49 years old, Deane could not be more thankful to Burke for reaching out, rather than throwing the book away.

In exchange for the book, Deane’s mother Judi Bither gifted burke a handcrafted bracelet.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bar Harbor Residents Take Part in Scavenger Hunt

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Mains
Participants searched for fourteen phrases that would win them a free two night stay at the Bar Harbor Inn.

News

Art Show Centered On Racial Justice Held in Bar Harbor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Mains
The "Art for Justice: Working Towards Unity" show was organized following the death of George Floyd earlier this year.

News

ATV ride held in Hancock to support breast cancer awareness

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Clement
Money raised from today's event will be split equally between the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Hancock County and the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center.

News

Mainers cast their absentee ballot in person Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
For the first time in a decade, Portland and 20 other cities and towns offered Saturday voting.

Latest News

News

Demonstrators gather in Portland against the Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Demonstrators said they want their voice heard for the replacement on the court.

News

Jackson Lab to use $4M gift to study vision diseases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Diana Davis Spencer Foundation has pledged the money to The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor.

News

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Holden

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Firefighters from multiple towns responded to the home on Fisher Road just before 3 a.m.

News

Tea and Tarts in Bangor announces closure due to the pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
They will remain open through October 31st, with their normal business hours.

News

Bangor area families get creative with pumpkin painting

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The event, hosted by Bangor Parks and Rec, provided materials and pumpkins for kids to let their imaginations loose.

News

Portland Women’s March calls for rejection of SCOTUS confirmation

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Portland event in solidarity with a national march in Washington D.C. with the goal of rejecting the confirmation process.