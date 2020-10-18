Jackson Lab to use $4M gift to study vision diseases

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - A Maryland foundation plans to give $4 million to support vision research at a Maine laboratory.

The Diana Davis Spencer Foundation has pledged the money to The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor.

The laboratory says the money will pay for research and training in the field of neurodegenerative diseases of the eye.

The work will include research into glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration and ocular signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

Diana Davis Spencer, the executive chairman of the foundation, said the group is “honored to fund the dedicated researchers at JAX as they explore the eye as a biomarker for dementia.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.