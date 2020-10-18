Advertisement

Jackson Lab to use $4M gift to study vision diseases

The Diana Davis Spencer Foundation has pledged the money to The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor.
The Diana Davis Spencer Foundation has pledged the money to The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor.
The Diana Davis Spencer Foundation has pledged the money to The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - A Maryland foundation plans to give $4 million to support vision research at a Maine laboratory.

The Diana Davis Spencer Foundation has pledged the money to The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor.

The laboratory says the money will pay for research and training in the field of neurodegenerative diseases of the eye.

The work will include research into glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration and ocular signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

Diana Davis Spencer, the executive chairman of the foundation, said the group is “honored to fund the dedicated researchers at JAX as they explore the eye as a biomarker for dementia.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mainers cast their absentee ballot in person Saturday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
For the first time in a decade, Portland and 20 other cities and towns offered Saturday voting.

News

Demonstrators gather in Portland against the Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Demonstrators said they want their voice heard for the replacement on the court.

News

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Holden

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Firefighters from multiple towns responded to the home on Fisher Road just before 3 a.m.

News

Tea and Tarts in Bangor announces closure due to the pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
They will remain open through October 31st, with their normal business hours.

Latest News

News

Bangor area families get creative with pumpkin painting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The event, hosted by Bangor Parks and Rec, provided materials and pumpkins for kids to let their imaginations loose.

News

Portland Women’s March calls for rejection of SCOTUS confirmation

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Portland event in solidarity with a national march in Washington D.C. with the goal of rejecting the confirmation process.

News

Peaceful protest in Fairfield seeks justice for teen killed in crash last February

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Silva is due in court next on November 20th, where he is expected to plead guilty to manslaughter, reckless conduct and driving to endanger.

News

Anah Shrine Hosts 1st Annual Walk for Love

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
Proceeds of the walk went to Shriners Hospitals in Massachusetts.

News

Southwest Harbor police chief dies suddenly

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Brown took over as chief in Southwest Harbor in 2015.

News

Rumford man accused of repeatedly assaulting girlfriend and officers

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
A man accused of holding a woman against her will and repeatedly assaulting her for two days is behind bars in Rumford.