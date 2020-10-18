Demonstrators gather in Portland against the Supreme Court confirmation

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Hundreds of events across the country and in Portland on Saturday, demonstrating in opposition of the supreme court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.

Demonstrators gathered in Monument Square on Saturday morning.

One demonstrator, Kimberly Simmons said the confirmation is a threat to human rights.

“This is an unprecedented threat against our basic human rights and we have the chance to make our community so much better for future generations. It’s going to take us sticking with it and we are,” Simmons said.

There was also an online rally called a “listening circle.”

