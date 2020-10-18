Bar Harbor Residents Take Part in Scavenger Hunt
Competitors Hunted for Fourteen Phrases to Win A Free Stay At A Bar Harbor Mainstay
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor residents explored their town in hopes of winning a prize.
It was Bar Harbor Outdoor Clues Quest 2020, where participants started at the YMCA and followed fourteen clues across town to various businesses and landmarks to collect specific phrases.
The prize? A free two-night stay at the Bar Harbor Inn.
Contestants could either submit the phrases online or in-person upon collecting all fourteen.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.