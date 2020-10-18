Advertisement

Bar Harbor Residents Take Part in Scavenger Hunt

Competitors Hunted for Fourteen Phrases to Win A Free Stay At A Bar Harbor Mainstay
The first hint that kicked off the hunt, located at the YMCA.
The first hint that kicked off the hunt, located at the YMCA.
By Ryan Mains
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor residents explored their town in hopes of winning a prize.

It was Bar Harbor Outdoor Clues Quest 2020, where participants started at the YMCA and followed fourteen clues across town to various businesses and landmarks to collect specific phrases.

The prize? A free two-night stay at the Bar Harbor Inn.

Contestants could either submit the phrases online or in-person upon collecting all fourteen.

