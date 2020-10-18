ATV ride held in Hancock to support breast cancer awareness

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) -

“The ride today is 72 miles round trip it’s going to leave here at 9 and we should be back to the clubhouse by 4 o’clock this afternoon.”

Local volunteers and neighbors gathered at Acadia Area ATV club to celebrate breast cancer survivors and to help those facing the disease.

“We thought this was a great way to do as much social distancing as we can and raise money for two great cancer foundations, October is breast cancer awareness month so it’s the best place to put this ride and remind everybody to get their Ta-Ta’s checked.”

Money raised from the event will be split equally between the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Hancock County and the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center.

"We’ve been hit in a huge way financially and so anything that we can do to keep going, cancer hasn’t stopped so neither can we.

Awareness is everything when it comes to fighting breast cancer, and folks with both foundations encourage those in need to let them know.

"A big part of these fundraisers is letting people know that the Beth Wright Center is around and if they are affected by cancer, they need support or services that they should get in touch with us.

More than 60 ATV’s showed up to support the ride, and for many of the riders, it was a personal cause.

“Cancer has affected my family in so many ways, it’s just my way to say hey, I’m going to give back this year.”

