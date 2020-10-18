Advertisement

ATV ride held in Hancock to support breast cancer awareness

More than 60 ATV’s showed up to support the ride, and for many of the riders, it was a personal cause.
ATV Ride for A Cure
ATV Ride for A Cure(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) -

“The ride today is 72 miles round trip it’s going to leave here at 9 and we should be back to the clubhouse by 4 o’clock this afternoon.”

Local volunteers and neighbors gathered at Acadia Area ATV club to celebrate breast cancer survivors and to help those facing the disease.

“We thought this was a great way to do as much social distancing as we can and raise money for two great cancer foundations, October is breast cancer awareness month so it’s the best place to put this ride and remind everybody to get their Ta-Ta’s checked.”

Money raised from the event will be split equally between the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Hancock County and the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center.

"We’ve been hit in a huge way financially and so anything that we can do to keep going, cancer hasn’t stopped so neither can we.

Awareness is everything when it comes to fighting breast cancer, and folks with both foundations encourage those in need to let them know.

"A big part of these fundraisers is letting people know that the Beth Wright Center is around and if they are affected by cancer, they need support or services that they should get in touch with us.

More than 60 ATV’s showed up to support the ride, and for many of the riders, it was a personal cause.

“Cancer has affected my family in so many ways, it’s just my way to say hey, I’m going to give back this year.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lost baby book returned to it’s owner 40 years later

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
Upon discovering the artifact, Burke took to social media to return it.

News

Bar Harbor Residents Take Part in Scavenger Hunt

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Mains
Participants searched for fourteen phrases that would win them a free two night stay at the Bar Harbor Inn.

News

Art Show Centered On Racial Justice Held in Bar Harbor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Mains
The "Art for Justice: Working Towards Unity" show was organized following the death of George Floyd earlier this year.

News

Mainers cast their absentee ballot in person Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
For the first time in a decade, Portland and 20 other cities and towns offered Saturday voting.

Latest News

News

Demonstrators gather in Portland against the Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Demonstrators said they want their voice heard for the replacement on the court.

News

Jackson Lab to use $4M gift to study vision diseases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Diana Davis Spencer Foundation has pledged the money to The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor.

News

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Holden

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Firefighters from multiple towns responded to the home on Fisher Road just before 3 a.m.

News

Tea and Tarts in Bangor announces closure due to the pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
They will remain open through October 31st, with their normal business hours.

News

Bangor area families get creative with pumpkin painting

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The event, hosted by Bangor Parks and Rec, provided materials and pumpkins for kids to let their imaginations loose.

News

Portland Women’s March calls for rejection of SCOTUS confirmation

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Portland event in solidarity with a national march in Washington D.C. with the goal of rejecting the confirmation process.