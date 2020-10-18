Art Show Centered On Racial Justice Held in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Artists from across downeast Maine donated their work to a showing for a special cause in Bar Harbor.

Titled “Art for Justice: Working Towards Unity”, the show was all about artists using their work to speak on racial issues and hopefully start a conversation.

It was organized by MDI Art for Justice in the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd earlier this year.

Organizers behind the show say that art is crucial for giving people a way to express themselves in troubling times.

“And so, I felt like art was another way for people to be able to participate and actually do something, share something about their feelings, about the whole conversation that was happening,” explained Deborah Page, a Committee Member of MDI Art for Justice.

“And we don’t really consider all of these images that we’re constantly consuming art, but there are artists behind them and all of that imagery forms our perception and our biases, our worldviews, so art is incredibly impactful in how we develop the cultures that we want to live in," added Dani Robbins, a fellow member of the committee.

If you’d like to learn more about MDI Art for Justice, you can get more information on their Facebook page.

