United Technologies Center instructor wins prestigious teaching award

By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s high marks for an instructor at United Technologies Center in Bangor.

She’s the winner of a prestigious teaching award.

Amanda Peterson’s hard work and dedication as the business leadership instructor at UTC has paid off.

“They start talking and the next thing I know my name’s being mentioned and they had selected me for this award, for CTE educator of the year.”

The award is given out by the Maine Administrators of Career and Technical Education.

It recognizes teachers who provide outstanding programs to their students.

“I think it’s important for educators to be recognized you know, we’re doing so much right now to kind of change kids lives.”

Receiving the award from Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin wasn’t Peterson’s only surprise.

“Meanwhile my family’s in the back and I had no idea they were here, so when my husband presented me with the award it was completely a shock all the way around and still is kind of at the moment.

Mrs. P, as her students call her, aims to help each of her students grow confidently into their best selves.

“I think that’s the most important piece to some of what I do, is present them with all sorts of different opportunities that they can select from and what’s best for them.”

It’s not only the lessons she brings to the table, but also the environment she creates.

“I like how relaxed it is, and how she lets us do what we need to do while having her own structure as well.”

Peterson says wakes up everyday ready to give her all to her students, something she has carried forward since she was in their shoes.

“I think the biggest thing is I think back to the teachers I had when I was young and influential and it was all about how someone made me feel.”

