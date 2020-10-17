Advertisement

Tea and Tarts in Bangor announces closing due to the pandemic

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A newly punched staple of Downtown Bangor announced today they will be closing their doors at the end of the month.

Tea and Tarts, which opened up just last year, announced on Facebook Saturday that they will be closing due to the hardship brought on by the pandemic.

They will remain open through October 31st, with their normal business hours.

Tea and Tarts in its short lifespan has held a number of events, like staging art shows, which helped bring the community together.

In that Facebook post they stated their reason for closing: “We did everything we could to try and get through this pandemic, but we’ve reached the point where we won’t be able to recover.”

