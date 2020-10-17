Advertisement

Suspect in pizza dough tampering case makes first Maine court appearance

The man accused of putting razor blades inside grocery store pizza dough is ordered held on 20 thousand dollars bail.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACO, Maine (WMTW) - The man accused of placing razor blades in pizza dough at the Saco Hannaford made his initial court appearance in Maine on Friday.

Nicholas Mitchell is charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and violation of conditions of release.

He was not required to enter a plea and made his appearance via video conference.

Mitchell’s next court appearance is scheduled for November. He was ordered held without bail.

Court documents WMTW News 8 obtained on Thursday revealed new information on the case.

According to an affidavit, Mitchell worked for It’ll Be Pizza, the company that made the pizza dough, as a forklift driver until June.

The affidavit said Mitchell was terminated for too many no-shows.

Company officials told police that after his termination, it received more than 100 harassing phone calls from a private number that was later traced back to Mitchell, the documents said.

It’ll Be Pizza hired a private investigator due to safety concerns.

Saco police said on Oct. 5, Mitchell was caught on camera tampering with Portland Pie brand pizza dough at the Hannaford in Saco.

It also came to light that two customers at the Hannaford in Sanford reported finding razor blades in pizza dough bought from the store. It’ll Be Pizza makes the dough under the Portland Pie brand.

Hannaford has blamed a technology error for the failure to report the tampering with the pizza dough in Sanford sooner.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

