Southwest Harbor police chief dies suddenly

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WMTW) - Law enforcement in downeast Maine is mourning the death of Southwest Harbor police Chief Alan Brown.

Ellsworth police say Brown died after emergency responders were called Friday to a family camp on Green Lake.

Police said they think Brown suffered a medical emergency, but a cause of death had not been determined.

Brown took over as chief in Southwest Harbor in 2015.

Before that Brown spent years working for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy and then as a detective.

Police in Southwest Harbor said they expect more information to be released Monday.

It is with a profound sense of loss and sadness that we extend our sincere condolences to the Southwest Harbor... Posted by Hancock County Sheriff's Dept. on Friday, October 16, 2020

