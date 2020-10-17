Southwest Harbor police chief dies suddenly
Brown took over as chief in Southwest Harbor in 2015.
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WMTW) - Law enforcement in downeast Maine is mourning the death of Southwest Harbor police Chief Alan Brown.
Ellsworth police say Brown died after emergency responders were called Friday to a family camp on Green Lake.
Police said they think Brown suffered a medical emergency, but a cause of death had not been determined.
Before that Brown spent years working for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy and then as a detective.
Police in Southwest Harbor said they expect more information to be released Monday.
