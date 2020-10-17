Advertisement

Southwest Harbor police chief dies suddenly

Brown took over as chief in Southwest Harbor in 2015.
Law enforcement in downeast Maine is mourning the death of Southwest Harbor police Chief Alan Brown.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WMTW) - Law enforcement in downeast Maine is mourning the death of Southwest Harbor police Chief Alan Brown.

Ellsworth police say Brown died after emergency responders were called Friday to a family camp on Green Lake.

Police said they think Brown suffered a medical emergency, but a cause of death had not been determined.

Brown took over as chief in Southwest Harbor in 2015.

Before that Brown spent years working for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy and then as a detective.

Police in Southwest Harbor said they expect more information to be released Monday.

It is with a profound sense of loss and sadness that we extend our sincere condolences to the Southwest Harbor...

Posted by Hancock County Sheriff's Dept. on Friday, October 16, 2020

