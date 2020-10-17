Advertisement

Seven arrested in Rumford for allegedly entering country illegally

Officers notified U.S. Border Patrol, which determined four of the five men in the car were in the country illegally.
Officers notified U.S. Border Patrol, which determined four of the five men in the car were in the country illegally.
Officers notified U.S. Border Patrol, which determined four of the five men in the car were in the country illegally.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Rumford arrested seven people accused of entering the country illegally in two unrelated incidents Thursday.

Police say officers stopped a car with Pennsylvania license plates for a traffic violation on Route 2.

Officers notified U.S. Border Patrol, which determined four of the five men in the car were in the country illegally.

One of the men was from Portugal and three were from Brazil.

They were taken into federal custody.

Hours later, also on Route 2, Border Patrol was called after another traffic stop involving a car with Pennsylvania plates.

Police say three people from that car, including two teens, were from Brazil and taken into custody.

“We are committed to making our highways and local streets safer for our residents and visitors by continuing to have focused patrols to enforce speed and other traffic laws,” Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan said. “Our partnership with the United States Border Patrol has taught us what to look for during encounters with foreign nationals and when it is appropriate to call for assistance when legal status is questionable or when there is a language barrier.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Southwest Harbor police chief dies suddenly

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Brown took over as chief in Southwest Harbor in 2015.

News

Rumford man accused of repeatedly assaulting girlfriend and officers

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A man accused of holding a woman against her will and repeatedly assaulting her for two days is behind bars in Rumford.

News

Maine cities, towns offer Saturday in-person absentee voting ahead of Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Several Maine cities and towns are offering in-person absentee voting on Saturdays ahead of the November election.

News

Maine Fish & Wildlife holds virtual presentation on Chronic Waste Disease in deer

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife held a virtual question and answer session Friday about Chronic Wasting Disease which affects deer and moose.

Latest News

News

Suspect in pizza dough tampering case makes first Maine court appearance

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The man accused of placing razor blades in pizza dough at the Saco Hannaford made his initial court appearance in Maine on Friday.

News

Maine one of only two states to allow prisoners to vote

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Maine one of two states to allow inmate voting.

News

United Technologies Center instructor wins prestigious teaching award

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
An instructor at United Technologies Center in Bangor wins a prestigious award.

News

Bangor Area Recovery Network enters partnership with Fresh Start Sober Living House

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Fresh Start now operates six homes in the greater Bangor area.

News

Log-A-Load for Maine Kids Auction

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine will held its annual Log-A-Load for Maine Kids Auction as a virtual event this year.

News

Project in Bangor hopes to improve safety at crosswalks

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
AARP Maine is also supporting the project, which will be in place as weather permits.