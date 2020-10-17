Rumford man accused of repeatedly assaulting girlfriend and officers

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - A man accused of holding a woman against her will and repeatedly assaulting her for two days is behind bars in Rumford.

When officers got to the home, police said 21-year-old Isaac Therrien tried to get away before attacking officers, giving one a black eye and breaking his nose.

Another officer got hurt trying to restrain him.

Therrien is a competitive MMA fighter.

Police say, two weeks earlier, he was arrested for abusing the same victim and also tried to fight police.

Therrien now faces charges including aggravated domestic violence assault and assault on a police officer.

He’s being held at the Oxford County Jail without bail.

MEDIA RELEASE FROM THE OFFICE OF THE CHIEF OF POLICE RUMFORD MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTACKING WIFE AND THEN POLICE Detail at this link: https://www.rumfordpd.com/media-release/10-16-20202 Posted by Rumford, ME Police Department on Friday, October 16, 2020

