Rain This Morning, Blustery With Falling Temperatures This Afternoon

A strong cold front is passing the state
By Ryan Munn
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure associated with a stalled out frontal boundary is slowly working across the state. This will bring us a rainy morning into the early afternoon as well. There will be bouts of heavier rain across the region. As this cold front passes the state, temperatures are going to drop throughout the day into the low to mid 40s for most by late afternoon, 30s north. With these colder temps north, mountain snow is likely across the far northern and northwestern parts of the state. That’s where up to 2″ or so of snowfall could accumulate. Once the front passes skies will clear out, some sunshine is possible to end the day, especially west. It will be blustery this afternoon with wind gusts 30-35 mph as well. Clear skies expected tonight and chilly with lows dropping back to the 30s statewide.

High pressure briefly builds in tomorrow with mostly sunny skies expected throughout the region. Highs will generally run around average, in the 50s to near 60 degrees. A cold front will slowly approach the state on Monday. The speed of the front will slow down drastically throughout the day and won’t actually pass the state until Tuesday. This means partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday, however, a shower cannot be ruled out across the north. Highs will run in the 50s to low 60s. Tuesday this front will pass and a few showers are possible associated with it, especially north and west. Temperatures will top out in the 50s. With this frontal boundary draped to our south on Wednesday, showers are possible once again. Highs will top out in the 50s statewide.

Today: Rain, heavy at times during the morning will transition to showers and taper off early to mid afternoon from west to east. Temperatures will drop throughout the day from the 50s during the morning hours into the low to mid 40s by late afternoon. Some mountain snow is possible across the north as this colder air rushes in. It will also be quite blustery with a N/NW wind gusting to 30-35 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies and chilly. Lows will drop back to the 30s statewide. A diminishing wind throughout the evening to light and variable at night.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny skies and seasonably cool. Highs will top out in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds south at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few showers north and west. Highs will run in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, especially north and west. Highs will run in the 50s.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with showers possible. Highs will top out in the 50s once again.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

