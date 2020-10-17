Advertisement

Portland Women’s March calls for rejection of SCOTUS confirmation

The Portland event in solidarity with a national march in Washington D.C. with the goal of rejecting the confirmation process.
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Hundreds of events held across the country Saturday— gathering in opposition of the recent push to confirm a supreme court justice before a historically important election.

The city of Portland was no exception with demonstrators gathering in Monument Square.

Their wish— that their voices be heard before a replacement for the late Ruth Bader Ginburg, is chosen.

“This is an unprecedented threat against our basic human rights and we have the chance to make our community so much better for future generations. Its going to take us sticking with it and we are," says Women’s March Portland Planning Committee Member Kimberly Simmons.

In addition to the in-person rally, an online gathering was hosted as well, something Simmons referred to as a listening circle, then followed by a bystander intervention meeting.

