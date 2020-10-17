Peaceful protest in Fairfield wants justice for teen killed in crash last February

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) -

Tommy Porfirio was one of five passengers involved in the crash in Clinton last February.

“He deserves a justice for, not even just for Tommy for the other girls as well.”

The driver of the car, Timothy Silva, is who they are upset with, and they let him know by protesting outside his house.

“The driver should be held accountable for his actions and now they just want to give him most likely probation.”

Stephanie Carver, whose daughter was Profirio’s girlfriend, organized the protest by creating a Facebook page, and was unsure about how many people would show support.

“From there it just took off and got as many people together as we can, we put it out there and we’re here to show we want the justice for the kids, for Tommy.”

Silva was arrested back in June and was charged in the crash, but Carver along with the Porfirio’s fear Silva will get off easy.

“We want the judge or the court, somebody to see this so they know that he deserves more than just a probation.”

Silva is due in court next on November 20th, where he is expected to plead guilty to vehicular manslaughter, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and driving to endanger.

“We’d rather obviously him have time served rather than being on house arrest since he’s doing as he pleases anyways.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.