Advertisement

Michigan woman travels 300 miles to vote

By WXYZ Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 94-year-old Michigan woman went more than the extra mile to vote in this year’s election.

In fact, Mildred Madison traveled over 300 miles to make sure her vote was counted.

“Vote, but know who you are voting for and why,” she said.

Madison has never missed the chance to vote in any election since she was 21 years old.

She was married at 17 and has four children, but that never slowed her down.

Madison has spent her life devoted to improving the community. She has volunteered at her children’s school and became the president of the League of Women Voters in Cleveland and Detroit.

She even ran for office herself.

“When I found out my councilman was not doing what he was supposed to do, I ran against him and I became a council-person,” Madison said.

In 2006, she worked to help improve the absentee ballot process in her community.

“Women, especially black women, were the last ones that got the chance to vote,” she said.

Madison is staying with family in a suburb of Chicago and when she did not receive her absentee ballot, she asked her son to drive her to Detroit so that she could vote.

Madison is working on a memoir and wants to open the Mildred Madison Center for Civic Engagement to inspire young adults to vote.

Copyright 2020 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

An elderly woman travels hundreds of miles to vote in this year's election

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
An elderly woman travels hundreds of miles to vote in this year's election

National

Rhonda Fleming, film star of ’40s and ’50s, dies at 97

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rhonda Fleming, a Hollywood star of the 1940s and 1950s famed for her fiery red hair, has died at 97.

National Politics

GOP senator mispronounces Kamala Harris’ name at Trump rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Sen. David Perdue mocked Kamala Harris, his Senate colleague and the Democratic vice presidential nominee, by repeatedly mispronouncing her name at a Georgia rally for President Donald Trump.

National Politics

Sen. David Perdue mispronounces Sen. Kamala Harris' name

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Sen. David Perdue mispronounces Sen. Kamala Harris' name at Georgia rally.

Latest News

News

Maine Fish & Wildlife holds virtual presentation on Chronic Waste Disease in deer

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife held a virtual question and answer session Friday about Chronic Wasting Disease which affects deer and moose.

News

Suspect in pizza dough tampering case makes first Maine court appearance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The man accused of placing razor blades in pizza dough at the Saco Hannaford made his initial court appearance in Maine on Friday.

News

Maine one of only two states to allow prisoners to vote

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Maine one of two states to allow inmate voting.

News

United Technologies Center instructor wins prestigious teaching award

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
An instructor at United Technologies Center in Bangor wins a prestigious award.

News

Bangor Area Recovery Network enters partnership with Fresh Start Sober Living House

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Fresh Start now operates six homes in the greater Bangor area.

News

Log-A-Load for Maine Kids Auction

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine will held its annual Log-A-Load for Maine Kids Auction as a virtual event this year.