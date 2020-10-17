Mainly Clear Tonight, Lots of Sunshine Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The area of low pressure that brought the state rain and mountain snow today is pushing up to our north and east. Skies are clearing out this evening and will remain clear throughout the night. The winds are also diminishing, they will become light and variable later on. Lows will drop back to the 30s statewide.

High pressure briefly builds in tomorrow with mostly sunny skies expected throughout the region. Highs will generally run around average, in the 50s to near 60 degrees. A cold front will slowly approach the state on Monday. The speed of the front will slow down drastically throughout the day and won’t actually pass the state until Tuesday. This means partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday, however, a shower cannot be ruled out across the north. Highs will run in the 50s to low 60s. Tuesday this front will pass and a few showers are possible associated with it, especially north and west. Temperatures will top out in the 50s. With this frontal boundary draped to our south on Wednesday, showers are possible once again. Highs will top out in the 50s statewide.

Tonight: Clear skies and chilly. Lows will drop back to the 30s statewide. A diminishing wind throughout the evening to light and variable at night.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny skies and seasonably cool. Highs will top out in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds south at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few showers north and west. Highs will run in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, especially north and west. Highs will run in the 50s.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with showers possible. Highs will top out in the 50s once again.

