Maine Fish & Wildlife holds virtual presentation on Chronic Waste Disease in deer

No cases have been reported in Maine, but officials want to be prepared.
No cases have been reported in Maine, but officials want to be prepared.(Raymond Hennessy | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WABI) - The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife held a virtual question and answer session Friday about Chronic Wasting Disease which affects deer and moose.

The disease is fatal, and exposed game can contaminate the environment. An infected deer population can also put financial strain on state agencies by forcing them to spend time and money taking care of the problem.

Twenty-six states were found to have infected deer last year. Maine has never had a documented case, but officials want to be prepared.

“Whether or not we believe we’ve detected the disease early or not will likely influence what our course of action is going forward," said Deer Biologist Nathan Bieber of MDI Fish & Wildlife. "Ideally we would seek to eradicate the disease, but there may be some situations where that doesn’t look possible, and we’ll just look to contain and limit the spread.”

The entire presentation can be seen by visiting the Maine Fish and Wildlife’s youtube channel.

