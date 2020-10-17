Maine cities, towns offer Saturday in-person absentee voting ahead of Election Day

BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - Several Maine cities and towns are offering in-person absentee voting on Saturdays ahead of the November election.

Portland is one of the more than 20 municipalities to offer Saturday voting. It will be the first time the city has offered Saturday voting in a decade.

Voting is being held at Merrill Auditorium instead of city hall. There was a long line of people for in-person voting on Friday.

Buxton is opening its town hall every Saturday until Election Day.

“We want to reduce the lines on Election Day. That is the goal,” Town Clerk John Myers said.

Myers said he has issued twice as many absentee ballots as normal. Of the 2,400 issued, 1,600 have been returned.

“We’ve broken all records, absolutely,” Myers said.

He said more people are returning them in-person than by mail. The town has a 24/7 drop box for ballots.

“So, a quarter of Buxton’s voters have already cast their vote,” Myers said.

Myers said it was important to put in the extra hours to reduce voters' exposure to each other.

Below is a list of municipalities offering in-person absentee voting on Saturdays, according to the League of Women Voters.

Check with your city or town to see if they are offering extended in-person voting hours leading up to Election Day.

KENNEBEC COUNTY: Oakland: Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, 7 a.m.-noon

WALDO: Brooks: 3rd Saturday of each month, 8 a.m.-noon

Northport: Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon

WASHINGTON: Pembroke/Charlotte/Perry: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon

