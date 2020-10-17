Advertisement

Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 49 new cases

The Maine CDC is reported 49 more cases of the virus Saturday.
Maine CDC data for Saturday, October 17
Maine CDC data for Saturday, October 17(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - For the third day in a row, the Maine CDC is reporting an additional COVID-19 death out of York County.

Officials say it was a man older than 80. The death toll is now 146.

The Maine CDC reported 49 more cases of the virus Saturday.

One case still needs to be classified so the overall total is now 5,913.

Active cases rose by 34 overnight for a total of 655.

13 more people have recovered from the virus, for a total of 5,112.

Cumberland County recorded the largest increase in new cases with 18.

There are 205 active cases there.

York County surpassed 1,300 cases as 14 new cases are being detected there.

Waldo County now has more than 100 cases of COVID-19. There are 27 active cases there.

We learned Friday that there is a case at an elementary school in Belfast.

RSU 71 Superintendent says one individual at the Captain Albert Stevens School tested positive.

School officials are working with those who may have been in close contact with the individual and will makes updates as more information is available.

