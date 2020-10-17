Holiday gatherings likely to be different this year amid COVID-19 precautions

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - For many, this holiday season may look a little different due to the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said people should be very careful and prudent when making plans.

Dr. Nirav Shah from the Maine CDC agrees.

He spoke about holiday travel during Thursday’s briefing.

Shah says he has been having conversations with his own family about holiday plans

He says even though many plans may change, there are still ways to connect, even at a distance.

'It’s harder on holidays, right? There’s so much ritual and tradition around some of these sacred holiday - the carving of the turkey and the sitting around and talking about what we’re thankful for but there are ways to do that," said Shah. “Even if they might look different, that doesn’t mean that it will be worse. That’s the mindset my family and I are going into the holiday season with. Different, definitely. Worse- let’s hope not.”

Maine DHHS Commissioner, Jeanne Lambrew, reminded people that traveling outside of Maine does put people at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

Folks should get a covid-19 test when they return home at one of the swab and send sites around Maine.

