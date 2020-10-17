Bangor Area Recovery Network enters partnership with Fresh Start Sober Living House

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Area Recovery Network has entered into a partnership with Fresh Start Sober Living House.

Fresh Start will now operate Holyoke Haven in Brewer, BARN’s sober house for women.

Their mission is to support men and women in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction by providing safe and affordable housing.

The board chair at BARN is optimistic about what this opportunity will bring.

“Resources are always short here, so that will allow us to focus more on what we’re doing here and the program and the services that we offer to people seeking recovery,” said Amy Clark, Board Chair at BARN.

Fresh Start now operates six homes in the greater Bangor area.

