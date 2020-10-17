Advertisement

Bangor Area Recovery Network enters partnership with Fresh Start Sober Living House

Bangor Area Recovery Network enters partnership with Fresh Start Sober Living House
Bangor Area Recovery Network enters partnership with Fresh Start Sober Living House
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Area Recovery Network has entered into a partnership with Fresh Start Sober Living House.

Fresh Start will now operate Holyoke Haven in Brewer, BARN’s sober house for women.

Their mission is to support men and women in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction by providing safe and affordable housing.

The board chair at BARN is optimistic about what this opportunity will bring.

“Resources are always short here, so that will allow us to focus more on what we’re doing here and the program and the services that we offer to people seeking recovery,” said Amy Clark, Board Chair at BARN.

Fresh Start now operates six homes in the greater Bangor area.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine one of only two states to allow prisoners to vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Maine one of two states to allow inmate voting.

News

United Technologies Center instructor wins prestigious teaching award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Clement
An instructor at United Technologies Center in Bangor wins a prestigious award.

News

Log-A-Load for Maine Kids Auction

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine will held its annual Log-A-Load for Maine Kids Auction as a virtual event this year.

News

Project in Bangor hopes to improve safety at crosswalks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
AARP Maine is also supporting the project, which will be in place as weather permits.

Latest News

News

United Technologies Center instructor wins prestigious award

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Mrs. P, as her students call her, aims to help each of her students grow confidently into their best selves.

News

Man appears in court after leading Bangor police on chase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Paul Johnston appeared in court via video on Friday.

News

UMaine Homecoming goes online, causing concerns for Orono businesses

Updated: 5 hours ago
A lot of UMaine's big in-person events have been canceled due to COVID-19.

News

Holden man arrested, charged with gross sexual assault

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Police say Morris sexually assaulted a woman a few weeks ago and in September.

News

“Famous” Seamus raising spirits and money this Halloween

Updated: 5 hours ago
‘Famous’ Seamus Colby from Bar Harbor is back in the fundraising groove again.

News

Maine AgrAbility hosting virtual state fair

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The state fair is on Tuesday.