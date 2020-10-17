Bangor area families get creative with pumpkin painting

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor area families had the opportunity to get creative with pumpkin carving and painting today.

The event, hosted by Bangor Parks and Rec, provided materials and pumpkins for kids to let their imaginations loose.

Bangor Parks and Rec wanted to create an environment where kids could enjoy some classic fall fun with their families during the pandemic.

“I think it helps with being able to get the kids to come out and do stuff especially with COVID-19 right now. Being able to come out and have a good time, carve pumpkins, and just hang out with us," says Recreation Programmer Shawna Rustin. "We have a gingerbread house making event that will happen around December-time, and then we are doing the Don’t Touch A Truck event October 29th.”

To learn more about their upcoming events, you can head to bangorparksandrec.com.

