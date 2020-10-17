Advertisement

Anah Shrine Hosts 1st Annual Walk for Love

The walk was a fundraising event for Shriners Hospitals in Boston and Springfield
The assembled participants prepared for a miles walk for a good cause.
The assembled participants prepared for a miles walk for a good cause.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Volunteers gathered at the Anah Shrine in Bangor for a good cause today.

It was the Shrine’s 1st annual Walk For Love, which was organized to raise money for Shrine hospitals in Boston and Springfield.

Masks were required for the walk and those who didn’t feel safe could take part virtually, with participants registering to do a one mile walk around the Shrine.

Shriners say the walk is a great way to help hospitals that do so much to take care of others.

“That’s probably the most important part of this,” explained Potentate Tim Dutch, “is it gives us the opportunity to do what we do best as Shriners and that’s raise money to benefit the hospitals that we support.”

The Shrine says they’ve raised over fifty three hundred dollars through the walk.

And if you couldn’t make the walks but still want to help, you can set up a donation at https://anahshriners.org/

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Southwest Harbor police chief dies suddenly

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Brown took over as chief in Southwest Harbor in 2015.

News

Rumford man accused of repeatedly assaulting girlfriend and officers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A man accused of holding a woman against her will and repeatedly assaulting her for two days is behind bars in Rumford.

News

Seven arrested in Rumford for allegedly entering country illegally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officers notified U.S. Border Patrol, which determined four of the five men in the car were in the country illegally.

News

Maine cities, towns offer Saturday in-person absentee voting ahead of Election Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Several Maine cities and towns are offering in-person absentee voting on Saturdays ahead of the November election.

Latest News

News

Maine Fish & Wildlife holds virtual presentation on Chronic Waste Disease in deer

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife held a virtual question and answer session Friday about Chronic Wasting Disease which affects deer and moose.

News

Suspect in pizza dough tampering case makes first Maine court appearance

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The man accused of placing razor blades in pizza dough at the Saco Hannaford made his initial court appearance in Maine on Friday.

News

Maine one of only two states to allow prisoners to vote

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Maine one of two states to allow inmate voting.

News

United Technologies Center instructor wins prestigious teaching award

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
An instructor at United Technologies Center in Bangor wins a prestigious award.

News

Bangor Area Recovery Network enters partnership with Fresh Start Sober Living House

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Fresh Start now operates six homes in the greater Bangor area.

News

Log-A-Load for Maine Kids Auction

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine will held its annual Log-A-Load for Maine Kids Auction as a virtual event this year.