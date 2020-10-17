Anah Shrine Hosts 1st Annual Walk for Love

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Volunteers gathered at the Anah Shrine in Bangor for a good cause today.

It was the Shrine’s 1st annual Walk For Love, which was organized to raise money for Shrine hospitals in Boston and Springfield.

Masks were required for the walk and those who didn’t feel safe could take part virtually, with participants registering to do a one mile walk around the Shrine.

Shriners say the walk is a great way to help hospitals that do so much to take care of others.

“That’s probably the most important part of this,” explained Potentate Tim Dutch, “is it gives us the opportunity to do what we do best as Shriners and that’s raise money to benefit the hospitals that we support.”

The Shrine says they’ve raised over fifty three hundred dollars through the walk.

And if you couldn’t make the walks but still want to help, you can set up a donation at https://anahshriners.org/

