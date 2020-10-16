Vice President Mike Pence holding rally in Hermon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Maine on Monday to hold a campaign rally.

Pence is scheduled to hold the rally at Dysart’s Service Center in Hermon at 11:30 a.m.

The Trump campaign has focused on Maine’s Second Congressional District. President Donald Trump visited Guilford back in June.

Donald Trump Jr. held a rally in nearby Holden last month.

The president won Maine’s Second Congressional District in 2016, splitting the state’s electoral votes for the first time. He is hoping to do it again in November.

Maine allows for the splitting of its four electoral votes. The winner of the state’s two Congressional districts gets one electoral vote each, with the winner of the statewide vote getting the other two electoral votes.

In 2016, Trump won one of Maine’s electoral votes, while Hillary Clinton won the other three.

Recent polls have shown a close battle between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in the Second District. The polls have show Biden with a larger statewide lead.

The Biden campaign sent his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, to tour parts of the Second District late last month. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigned for Biden last weekend in Lewiston.

After visiting Maine, Pence is scheduled to hold another rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

