Advertisement

United Technologies Center instructor wins prestigious award

It recognizes teachers who provide outstanding programs to their students.
Instructor
Instructor(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Amanda Peterson’s hard work and dedication as the business leadership instructor at UTC has paid off.

“They start talking and the next thing I know my name’s being mentioned and they had selected me for this award, for CTE educator of the year.”

The award is given out by the Maine Administrators of Career and Technical Education.

It recognizes teachers who provide outstanding programs to their students.

“I think it’s important for educators to be recognized you know, we’re doing so much right now to kind of change kids lives.”

Receiving the award from Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin wasn’t Peterson’s only surprise.

“Meanwhile my family’s in the back and I had no idea they were here, so when my husband presented me with the award it was completely a shock all the way around and still is kind of at the moment.”

Mrs. P, as her students call her, aims to help each of her students grow confidently into their best selves.

“I think that’s the most important piece to some of what I do, is present them with all sorts of different opportunities that they can select from and what’s best for

them.”

It’s not only the lessons she brings to the table, but also the environment she creates.

“I like how relaxed it is, and how she lets us do what we need to do while having her own structure as well.”

Peterson says wakes up everyday ready to give her all to her students, something she has carried forward since she was in their shoes.

“I think the biggest thing is I think back to the teachers I had when I was young and influential and it was all about how someone made me feel.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man appears in court after leading Bangor police on chase

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Paul Johnston appeared in court via video on Friday.

News

UMaine Homecoming goes online, causing concerns for Orono businesses

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A lot of UMaine's big in-person events have been canceled due to COVID-19.

News

Holden man arrested, charged with gross sexual assault

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Police say Morris sexually assaulted a woman a few weeks ago and in September.

News

“Famous” Seamus raising spirits and money this Halloween

Updated: 52 minutes ago
‘Famous’ Seamus Colby from Bar Harbor is back in the fundraising groove again.

Latest News

News

Maine AgrAbility hosting virtual state fair

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The state fair is on Tuesday.

News

UMaine Center for Aging to hold virtual chat on retiring during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
On Wednesday, the UMaine Center on Aging will focus on those who are thinking about planning for a successful retirement.

News

Skowhegan to decide on new police and fire department buildings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Skowhegan residents will decide between three options for the new facility, and the approximate cost.

News

Local car dealer distributes BBQ gift to area first responders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
This year due to the pandemic they brought the barbecue to them.

News

Former President of League of Women Voters leads discussion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Nancy Neuman, the former president of the League of Women Voters, took part in the discussion and Q & A.

News

PTC offering ‘Ghost Postcards from Maine’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Six Maine authors have been commissioned to write scary stories about towns throughout the state.