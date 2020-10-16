UMaine women’s basketball to open against Mississippi State, if they are allowed

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s basketball announcing their season opener is November 28th, at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge. It would be at Mohegan Sun against top 10 ranked Mississippi State. They would play either UConn or Quinnipiac on day two. That is if they can play?

“We can’t play games right now. We can’t and that is not a conference decision, that is not an NCAA decision. It is we don’t have the testing and we don’t have the clearance to travel," says UMaine head women’s basketball coach Amy Vachon, "Every other school in our conference has it. Vermont really had to go to bat. They had to go to bat to get that clearance from the governor and from the state. It hasn’t been easy but they got it. And I get it and I understand the concern. I am hoping that we have that opportunity November 28.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.