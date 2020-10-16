Advertisement

UMaine Center for Aging to hold virtual chat on retiring during pandemic

The UMaine Center on Aging will a hold virtual chat on retirement on Wednesday, October 21.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WABI) - On Wednesday, the UMaine Center on Aging will focus on those who are thinking about planning for a successful retirement.

A Health Connection Virtual Chat will be lead by Lori Lommler, a financial advisor at Edward Jones. She will help folks learn about the factors they need to consider when it comes to retirement.

The virtual chat will last about an hour, with the second half reserved for a question and answer session.

“The future of older adults living in retirement is uncertain," said Lenard Kaye, the Center on Aging’s Director. "We don’t know what lies ahead. We do know that their assets may be hurt, not only in the short term but in the long term. And perhaps decisions older adults need to be making about services now that have taken a hit in many respects.”

For more information or to register to take part in the virtual chat, visit mainecenteronaging.umaine.edu.

