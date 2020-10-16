Advertisement

Skowhegan to decide on new police and fire department buildings

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A bond question on the November ballot will decide the future for the new police and fire stations in Skowhegan.

For years many town officials have agreed Skowhegan needs new ones.

The big question now is whether the two will be combined into one building.

Skowhegan residents will decide between three options for the new facility, and the approximate cost.

“Our fire station has some very serious structural issues that were not actually able to fix because of code. We need to move out of that station. Also our police station is located downstairs out of the municipal building, it’s not functional for the officers the way that it’s set up," said Christine Almand, Skowhegan Town Manager.

The price tags for the various projects range from almost 9 million dollars to just under 11 million dollars.

Full details on all three options can be found at Skowhegan.org.

