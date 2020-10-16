Showers Tonight, Heavier Rain, Breezy & Cooler Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A cold front will continue to drift east through Maine tonight. A weak storm riding along the cold front will continue to bring showers to Maine this evening, with the steadiest showers falling across the western half of the state. Low temps tonight will range from the 40s on the west side of the front, with a southerly breeze on the east side of the front helping hold the lows in the low to mid 50s from the Bangor Region on east.

Strong energy aloft will cause a storm to form south of New England tonight. The storm will then move north along the slow-moving cold front, which will bring a steadier and heavier rain to all of the Pine Tree State tomorrow. A colder air-mass will continue to work east across our region tomorrow as the storm rides up through the western Gulf of Maine. Enough cold air aloft may move into western parts of Maine that any steadier rain tomorrow across the higher elevations may mix with or change to snow briefly during the day. Any leftover shower activity should end Saturday evening as the storm lifts north into eastern Canada.

Approaching high pressure will bring Maine a brighter day Sunday, with near normal temps expected as highs run in the low 50s north to upper 50s throughout southern Maine. The ridge of high pressure will likely bring Maine a mainly dry and slightly milder than normal start to our workweek on Monday. An approaching cold front may trigger a round of scattered showers across Maine Tuesday, with northern parts of the state having the best shot of seeing some wet weather.

Tonight: Cloudy, showers, steadiest west of Bangor, with a southeast breeze becoming northeast between 7 and 17 mph and low temps in the 40s west and low to mid 50s east.

Saturday: Periods of rain, heavy at times, with a north to northwest breeze between 12 and 25 mph and high temps in the 40s west to low 50s east and slowly falling during the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a southerly breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny, with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, possible scattered showers and high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy, with high temps in the 50s to low 60s.

