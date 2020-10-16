Advertisement

Showers Tonight, Heavier Rain, Breezy & Cooler Saturday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A cold front will continue to drift east through Maine tonight. A weak storm riding along the cold front will continue to bring showers to Maine this evening, with the steadiest showers falling across the western half of the state. Low temps tonight will range from the 40s on the west side of the front, with a southerly breeze on the east side of the front helping hold the lows in the low to mid 50s from the Bangor Region on east.

Strong energy aloft will cause a storm to form south of New England tonight. The storm will then move north along the slow-moving cold front, which will bring a steadier and heavier rain to all of the Pine Tree State tomorrow. A colder air-mass will continue to work east across our region tomorrow as the storm rides up through the western Gulf of Maine. Enough cold air aloft may move into western parts of Maine that any steadier rain tomorrow across the higher elevations may mix with or change to snow briefly during the day. Any leftover shower activity should end Saturday evening as the storm lifts north into eastern Canada.

Approaching high pressure will bring Maine a brighter day Sunday, with near normal temps expected as highs run in the low 50s north to upper 50s throughout southern Maine. The ridge of high pressure will likely bring Maine a mainly dry and slightly milder than normal start to our workweek on Monday. An approaching cold front may trigger a round of scattered showers across Maine Tuesday, with northern parts of the state having the best shot of seeing some wet weather.

Tonight: Cloudy, showers, steadiest west of Bangor, with a southeast breeze becoming northeast between 7 and 17 mph and low temps in the 40s west and low to mid 50s east.

Saturday: Periods of rain, heavy at times, with a north to northwest breeze between 12 and 25 mph and high temps in the 40s west to low 50s east and slowly falling during the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a southerly breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny, with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, possible scattered showers and high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy, with high temps in the 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Showers Tonight, Heavier Rain, Breezy & Cooler Saturday

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
Showers Tonight, Heavier Rain, Breezy & Cooler Saturday

Forecast

Showers Likely This Afternoon, Especially North & West of Bangor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A cold front will continue to gradually move into then stall out over the state this afternoon. Moisture streaming northward along the front will bring us showers, the steadiest/most numerous of which will fall over areas north and west of Bangor while the Bangor area through Downeast locales will see some scattered showers today but overall aren’t expected to see a lot of rainfall through the afternoon hours.

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, Scattered Showers Especially North & West Today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A cold front will gradually move into then stall out over the state today. Moisture streaming northward along the front will bring us showers for our Friday. The showers will be steadiest/most numerous over areas north and west of Bangor while the Bangor area through Downeast locales see a chance for a few showers today but overall aren’t expected to see much rainfall through the daylight hours.

Forecast

Scattered Showers Today, Heavier Rain Saturday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
Our Friday will be mostly cloudy as a cold front very slowly works east across our area, with scattered showers likely from time to time, with the bulk of the showers falling across the northern and western parts of Maine.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered Showers Friday, Heavier Rain Saturday

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT
|
Scattered Showers Friday, Heavier Rain Saturday

Forecast

Sunny, Breezy & Mild This Afternoon, Rain Returns Friday

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure off to our east will continue to provide us with a nice Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will run several degrees above average with highs in the 60s to near 70° this afternoon.

Forecast

Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Pleasant Today

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure off to our east will provide us with a nice Thursday. Sunshine will be filtered a bit this morning with some mid-high clouds moving through but overall expect mostly sunny skies on average for today.

Forecast

Breezy & Mild Today

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:27 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
High pressure will bring Maine a mild day today with high temps reaching the 60s to around 70° across Maine under a mostly to partly sunny sky.

Forecast

Mostly Clear Tonight, Bright, Breezy & Mild Thursday

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
Mostly Clear Tonight, Bright, Breezy & Mild Thursday

Forecast

Morning Clouds Will Give Way to Lots of Sunshine Today

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny throughout the day with high pressure building to the southwest. However, there will be more in the way of clouds across the north.