Showers Likely This Afternoon, Especially North & West of Bangor

By Todd Simcox
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will continue to gradually move into then stall out over the state this afternoon. Moisture streaming northward along the front will bring us showers, the steadiest/most numerous of which will fall over areas north and west of Bangor while the Bangor area through Downeast locales will see some scattered showers today but overall aren’t expected to see a lot of rainfall through the afternoon hours. Temperatures today will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s for highs, warmest Downeast where the drier weather is expected. Showers will continue tonight, with the steadiest and heaviest falling north and west of Bangor thru much of the night. The steadier rain will slowly move eastward late tonight and early Saturday morning as low pressure approaches from the south. A wide range in temperatures tonight as cooler air begins to move into western and northwestern areas and milder air remains around Bangor and Downeast. Temperatures tonight will range from the low to mid-40s north and west of Bangor to the upper 40s to mid-50s from Bangor eastward.

Rain will continue Saturday as low pressure to our south during the morning rides northward along the stalled front. Rain could be heavy at times Saturday with the steadiest and heaviest falling from Bangor points north and west where as much as 1″-2.5″ of rain is expected with some locally higher amounts up to 3″3.5″ possible. Lesser amounts will fall over Downeast areas where .5″-1″ is expected. The rain will begin to taper off from mid-afternoon through the evening hours from west to east across the state as the area of low pressure lifts to our north and east. The wind will be increasing during the day Saturday as well as the storm moves through the state. The wind will turn to the northwest and increase to 10-20 MPH with gusts to 35-40 MPH possible from late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will be cool Saturday with highs only in the mid-40s to mid-50s, warmest Downeast. Cooler air moving in on the backside of the departing storm should allow for lingering rain to change to a brief period of snow over the higher elevations of northern and western Maine before ending Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunshine returns Sunday as high pressure moves into the region. We’ll see a nice day Sunday with highs in the 50s. Monday looks like a decent day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Monday will again be in the 50s.

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers, most numerous north and west of Bangor. Highs between 55°-65°. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Steadiest rain will be north and west of Bangor. Lows between 41°-55°, warmest Downeast. Wind will become east/northeast 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s, warmest Downeast. Wind will become northwest 10-20 MPH with gusts to 35-40 MPH possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

Latest News

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, Scattered Showers Especially North & West Today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A cold front will gradually move into then stall out over the state today. Moisture streaming northward along the front will bring us showers for our Friday. The showers will be steadiest/most numerous over areas north and west of Bangor while the Bangor area through Downeast locales see a chance for a few showers today but overall aren’t expected to see much rainfall through the daylight hours.

Forecast

Scattered Showers Today, Heavier Rain Saturday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
Our Friday will be mostly cloudy as a cold front very slowly works east across our area, with scattered showers likely from time to time, with the bulk of the showers falling across the northern and western parts of Maine.

Forecast

Scattered Showers Friday, Heavier Rain Saturday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Forecast

Sunny, Breezy & Mild This Afternoon, Rain Returns Friday

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure off to our east will continue to provide us with a nice Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will run several degrees above average with highs in the 60s to near 70° this afternoon.

Latest News

Forecast

Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Pleasant Today

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure off to our east will provide us with a nice Thursday. Sunshine will be filtered a bit this morning with some mid-high clouds moving through but overall expect mostly sunny skies on average for today.

Forecast

Breezy & Mild Today

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:27 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
High pressure will bring Maine a mild day today with high temps reaching the 60s to around 70° across Maine under a mostly to partly sunny sky.

Forecast

Mostly Clear Tonight, Bright, Breezy & Mild Thursday

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
Forecast

Morning Clouds Will Give Way to Lots of Sunshine Today

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny throughout the day with high pressure building to the southwest. However, there will be more in the way of clouds across the north.

Forecast

Some Morning Clouds Giving Way To Lots of Sunshine Today

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT
The storm that brought us heavy rain last night is now pushing to our north and east. Clouds will continue to clear throughout the morning across the state. Skies will eventually become mostly sunny throughout the day.

Forecast

Rain, Heavy at Times Tonight, Brightening Skies & Milder Tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
The combination of a storm developing just south of New England, a front approaching from the west this afternoon and a rather potent upper level disturbance moving through the Northeast caused rain to develop across the Pine Tree State today. The rain will continue much of tonight as the storm lifts through the Gulf of Maine and the front to our west sweeps across our region. The rain tonight will be heavy at times and by the time the wet weather tapers off very late tonight and tomorrow morning much of Maine will have picked up between 1 and 2″ plus of much needed rainfall.