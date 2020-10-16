Showers Likely This Afternoon, Especially North & West of Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will continue to gradually move into then stall out over the state this afternoon. Moisture streaming northward along the front will bring us showers, the steadiest/most numerous of which will fall over areas north and west of Bangor while the Bangor area through Downeast locales will see some scattered showers today but overall aren’t expected to see a lot of rainfall through the afternoon hours. Temperatures today will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s for highs, warmest Downeast where the drier weather is expected. Showers will continue tonight, with the steadiest and heaviest falling north and west of Bangor thru much of the night. The steadier rain will slowly move eastward late tonight and early Saturday morning as low pressure approaches from the south. A wide range in temperatures tonight as cooler air begins to move into western and northwestern areas and milder air remains around Bangor and Downeast. Temperatures tonight will range from the low to mid-40s north and west of Bangor to the upper 40s to mid-50s from Bangor eastward.

Rain will continue Saturday as low pressure to our south during the morning rides northward along the stalled front. Rain could be heavy at times Saturday with the steadiest and heaviest falling from Bangor points north and west where as much as 1″-2.5″ of rain is expected with some locally higher amounts up to 3″3.5″ possible. Lesser amounts will fall over Downeast areas where .5″-1″ is expected. The rain will begin to taper off from mid-afternoon through the evening hours from west to east across the state as the area of low pressure lifts to our north and east. The wind will be increasing during the day Saturday as well as the storm moves through the state. The wind will turn to the northwest and increase to 10-20 MPH with gusts to 35-40 MPH possible from late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will be cool Saturday with highs only in the mid-40s to mid-50s, warmest Downeast. Cooler air moving in on the backside of the departing storm should allow for lingering rain to change to a brief period of snow over the higher elevations of northern and western Maine before ending Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunshine returns Sunday as high pressure moves into the region. We’ll see a nice day Sunday with highs in the 50s. Monday looks like a decent day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Monday will again be in the 50s.

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers, most numerous north and west of Bangor. Highs between 55°-65°. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Steadiest rain will be north and west of Bangor. Lows between 41°-55°, warmest Downeast. Wind will become east/northeast 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s, warmest Downeast. Wind will become northwest 10-20 MPH with gusts to 35-40 MPH possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

