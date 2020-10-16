Rockland actor teaming up with Farnsworth Art Museum for online theatrical-improvisation class

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Are you in need of a good laugh? I am sure we all are these days.

How about participating in an online-theatrical improvisation class?

They’re back by popular demand at the Farnsworth Art Museum.

On Thursday, October 22nd, they will host a class by Zoom.

It will be led by lead actor, Ryan Jackson.

The class entitled “Thinking Outside The Frame: An Improv Introduction” will take place from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.

Participants will engage in various improvisation games, improving their skills in storytelling conversation and interacting with others.

“If it gives you a chance to sort of forget about everything that’s around you and allow you to engage with others and sort of step outside your comfort zone, I think we can all benefit from it. I’m just here to have a good a time and I just want folks to engage with me, and kind of take an afternoon off,” said Jackson.

It’s $30 to sign up. It’s $25 for Farnsworth members.

To register visit the Farnsworth Art Museum website.

