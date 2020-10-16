Advertisement

Rockland actor teaming up with Farnsworth Art Museum for online theatrical-improvisation class

The class will be held on Zoom, October 22.
Rockland actor, Ryan Jackson, is teaming up with Farnsworth Art Museum for an improv class, October 22.
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Are you in need of a good laugh? I am sure we all are these days.

How about participating in an online-theatrical improvisation class?

They’re back by popular demand at the Farnsworth Art Museum.

On Thursday, October 22nd, they will host a class by Zoom.

It will be led by lead actor, Ryan Jackson.

The class entitled “Thinking Outside The Frame: An Improv Introduction” will take place from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.

Participants will engage in various improvisation games, improving their skills in storytelling conversation and interacting with others.

“If it gives you a chance to sort of forget about everything that’s around you and allow you to engage with others and sort of step outside your comfort zone, I think we can all benefit from it. I’m just here to have a good a time and I just want folks to engage with me, and kind of take an afternoon off,” said Jackson.

It’s $30 to sign up. It’s $25 for Farnsworth members.

To register visit the Farnsworth Art Museum website.

