PTC offering ‘Ghost Postcards from Maine’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As you find yourself in the midst of the “spooky season”, the Penobscot Theatre Company is there for you in a time of safe social distancing.

One of the theatre’s new offerings is ‘Ghost Postcards from Maine’.

Six Maine authors have been commissioned to write scary stories about towns throughout the state.

They’ve been deemed to have a haunted, paranormal or otherwise frightening history...

“They are audio experiences,” said Producing Artistic Director, Bari Newport. “They are meant to get peoples imaginations totally totally sparked. Put on your headphones, turn up your stereo and get creeped out.”

The collection runs about 75 minutes..

There is information on how to purchase the series and other offerings from the theatre here.

