Project in Bangor hopes to improve safety at crosswalks

The intersection of Forest Avenue and State Street is where you can find it.
National Pedestrian Safety Month
National Pedestrian Safety Month(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A project by the Bicycle Coalition of Maine is being tested in Bangor in hopes of improving visibility and safety at crosswalks.

Roadway paint and reflective delineators are used to bring more attention to the crosswalk area.

AARP Maine is also supporting the project, which will be in place as weather permits.

The city has a future road improvement project on State Street that may include these safety measures.

“If we could do something out here before that project takes place, then we can get some feedback to whether these pedestrians safety improvements, if the drivers and the pedestrians think they’re useful, think they’re working well.”

The Bicycle Coalition developed an online survey to gain input about the intersection.

You can find that survey here.

