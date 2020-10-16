Advertisement

MPA meets with state agencies about winter sports, announce state cross country plans

State meets planned for November 11th and 14th
MPA meets with state agencies about winter sports, announce state cross country plans
MPA meets with state agencies about winter sports, announce state cross country plans
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principal’s Association meeting with state agencies today about winter sports guidelines. MPA Executive Director Mike Burnham tells us discussions will continue as they move toward the opening of winter sports. They will meet again in the next week to 10 days. Burnham also says they will release information to schools before the media.

The MPA did announce they plan to hold state championship cross country meets. However, no regionals this fall. Due to guidelines limiting 100 people at an outdoor gathering boys will race November 11th. The girls state meet will be November 14th. Class C will run at 9:30 AM, Class A at noon and Class B at 2:30 PM on both days. All the meets area at Belfast’s Troy Howard middle school.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

McVicar finds new basketball home thanks to fellow former Black Bear

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Newcastle feeling like home for the Calais native

Sports

UMaine women’s basketball to open against Mississippi State, if they are allowed

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Maine opener scheduled for November 28th

Sports

MEAHA cancels games through October 20th

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
15 games cancelled for the weekend

Sports

Hampden Academy announces remainder of inaugural athletic hall of fame class

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Broncos announce final 5 members of 11 person inaugural class

Latest News

Sports

Calais native, former Black Bear McVicar goes pro in England

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Maddy McVicar to play for Newcastle in WBBL

Sports

Maine health agencies give updates on youth hockey referee situation, winter sports

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Shah, Lambrew weigh in on hockey, winter sports

Sports

Maine football holds first full practice

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Coach Charlton says it felt like football again

Sports

Hampden boys soccer blanks Hermon

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Broncos top Hawks 2-0

Sports

Brewer field hockey wins rivalry game over Bangor in OT

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Bishop scores OT winner, 4 goals in game for Brewer

Sports

Gardiner, Cony up for Great American Rivalry Series Scholarships

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Begin, Martin could receive extra scholarships