MPA meets with state agencies about winter sports, announce state cross country plans

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principal’s Association meeting with state agencies today about winter sports guidelines. MPA Executive Director Mike Burnham tells us discussions will continue as they move toward the opening of winter sports. They will meet again in the next week to 10 days. Burnham also says they will release information to schools before the media.

The MPA did announce they plan to hold state championship cross country meets. However, no regionals this fall. Due to guidelines limiting 100 people at an outdoor gathering boys will race November 11th. The girls state meet will be November 14th. Class C will run at 9:30 AM, Class A at noon and Class B at 2:30 PM on both days. All the meets area at Belfast’s Troy Howard middle school.

