MEAHA cancels games through October 20th
15 games cancelled for the weekend
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Amateur Hockey Association has not been able to meet with state agencies about a path forward. MEAHA has postponed all games through Tuesday, October 20th.
It should also be clear by then if there was an outbreak from the southern Maine referee or not. The quarantine period ends this weekend.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.