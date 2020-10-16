Advertisement

McVicar finds new basketball home thanks to fellow former Black Bear

Newcastle feeling like home for the Calais native
McVicar finds new basketball home thanks to fellow former Black Bear
McVicar finds new basketball home thanks to fellow former Black Bear
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND (WABI) - Calais native Maddy McVicar signed her first pro deal with Newcastle of the Women’s British Basketball League recently. The former Black Bear finding a new home with help from another UMaine women’s basketball alum...

“Sheraton Jones, she used to play at Maine a couple of years ago,” says former UMaine guard Maddy McVicar, “She played for the same coach, and went to the same university, that kind of thing. So she kind of put me in touch with him. Just looking at my options after graduation, and obviously, this is what I chose to do and I’m loving it so far.”

“Black Bears all over the world. There is connections everywhere,” says UMaine head women’s basketball coach Amy Vachon, “I am really proud of Maddy. She is a kid from Calais, Maine, she walked on and came and earned a really big role her senior year. So, I’m just so proud of her. We knew that she wanted to go to grad school and go play overseas, and so she was fortunate to find a place that offered that. I think England is a great spot for her.”

It has been a great spot for Maddy who has been there for a few weeks now. She says the team made northeast England feel like Downeast Maine.

“The team has been great honestly, they are like a group of outgoing people. So for me meeting people, normally I’m not the most talkative, but they have really been great about coming to me and trying to get me to go places,” says McVicar, “Do you know see things. Just making sure that I feel comfortable because they know that obviously I have never been here before and this is all new.”

There are some challenges moving to a new country.

“Honestly the hardest thing is getting used to the cars going the opposite way. As crazy as it sounds it’s kind of funny when you first get here to see everyone driving on the other side of the road,” Maddy says, “and then you go to cross the street and you used to looking one way now you got a look the other way. Just a public transportation system because obviously in Maine it’s not what people rely on normally.”

But McVicar says practices seem similar to UMaine.

“Pretty similar, we’re just not practicing as often because of Coronavirus,” says McVicar, “Limited availability so we have 2 nights a week that we practice.”

She is looking forward to game action in early November.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

UMaine women’s basketball to open against Mississippi State, if they are allowed

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Maine opener scheduled for November 28th

Sports

MPA meets with state agencies about winter sports, announce state cross country plans

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
State meets planned for November 11th and 14th

Sports

MEAHA cancels games through October 20th

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
15 games cancelled for the weekend

Sports

Hampden Academy announces remainder of inaugural athletic hall of fame class

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Broncos announce final 5 members of 11 person inaugural class

Latest News

Sports

Calais native, former Black Bear McVicar goes pro in England

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Maddy McVicar to play for Newcastle in WBBL

Sports

Maine health agencies give updates on youth hockey referee situation, winter sports

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Shah, Lambrew weigh in on hockey, winter sports

Sports

Maine football holds first full practice

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Coach Charlton says it felt like football again

Sports

Hampden boys soccer blanks Hermon

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Broncos top Hawks 2-0

Sports

Brewer field hockey wins rivalry game over Bangor in OT

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Bishop scores OT winner, 4 goals in game for Brewer

Sports

Gardiner, Cony up for Great American Rivalry Series Scholarships

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Begin, Martin could receive extra scholarships