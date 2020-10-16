McVicar finds new basketball home thanks to fellow former Black Bear

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND (WABI) - Calais native Maddy McVicar signed her first pro deal with Newcastle of the Women’s British Basketball League recently. The former Black Bear finding a new home with help from another UMaine women’s basketball alum...

“Sheraton Jones, she used to play at Maine a couple of years ago,” says former UMaine guard Maddy McVicar, “She played for the same coach, and went to the same university, that kind of thing. So she kind of put me in touch with him. Just looking at my options after graduation, and obviously, this is what I chose to do and I’m loving it so far.”

“Black Bears all over the world. There is connections everywhere,” says UMaine head women’s basketball coach Amy Vachon, “I am really proud of Maddy. She is a kid from Calais, Maine, she walked on and came and earned a really big role her senior year. So, I’m just so proud of her. We knew that she wanted to go to grad school and go play overseas, and so she was fortunate to find a place that offered that. I think England is a great spot for her.”

It has been a great spot for Maddy who has been there for a few weeks now. She says the team made northeast England feel like Downeast Maine.

“The team has been great honestly, they are like a group of outgoing people. So for me meeting people, normally I’m not the most talkative, but they have really been great about coming to me and trying to get me to go places,” says McVicar, “Do you know see things. Just making sure that I feel comfortable because they know that obviously I have never been here before and this is all new.”

There are some challenges moving to a new country.

“Honestly the hardest thing is getting used to the cars going the opposite way. As crazy as it sounds it’s kind of funny when you first get here to see everyone driving on the other side of the road,” Maddy says, “and then you go to cross the street and you used to looking one way now you got a look the other way. Just a public transportation system because obviously in Maine it’s not what people rely on normally.”

But McVicar says practices seem similar to UMaine.

“Pretty similar, we’re just not practicing as often because of Coronavirus,” says McVicar, “Limited availability so we have 2 nights a week that we practice.”

She is looking forward to game action in early November.

