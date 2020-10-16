Man charged with aggravated assault after fight on Bangor waterfront, police say
Police were called to the waterfront for a report of a man who’d been attacked and was bleeding from the head.
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man is charged with aggravated assault after a fight on the Bangor waterfront Wednesday morning.
33-year-old Kristopher Marsh is in jail on Thursday night.
We’re told he and Marsh were among the people who’ve been sleeping in tents there.
Police believe Marsh used a sharp weapon to cut holes in the man’s tent while he was inside.
That’s when the man was slashed in the head.
Police also say substance abuse was a factor in this incident.
