Man charged with aggravated assault after fight on Bangor waterfront, police say

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man is charged with aggravated assault after a fight on the Bangor waterfront Wednesday morning.

33-year-old Kristopher Marsh is in jail on Thursday night.

Police were called to the waterfront for a report of a man who’d been attacked and was bleeding from the head.

We’re told he and Marsh were among the people who’ve been sleeping in tents there.

Police believe Marsh used a sharp weapon to cut holes in the man’s tent while he was inside.

That’s when the man was slashed in the head.

Police also say substance abuse was a factor in this incident.

