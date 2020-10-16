Advertisement

Man charged with aggravated assault after fight on Bangor waterfront, police say

Police were called to the waterfront for a report of a man who’d been attacked and was bleeding from the head.
33-year-old, Kristopher Marsh, is at the Penobscot County Jail.
33-year-old, Kristopher Marsh, is at the Penobscot County Jail.(WABI)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man is charged with aggravated assault after a fight on the Bangor waterfront Wednesday morning.

33-year-old Kristopher Marsh is in jail on Thursday night.

Police were called to the waterfront for a report of a man who’d been attacked and was bleeding from the head.

We’re told he and Marsh were among the people who’ve been sleeping in tents there.

Police believe Marsh used a sharp weapon to cut holes in the man’s tent while he was inside.

That’s when the man was slashed in the head.

Police also say substance abuse was a factor in this incident.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bangor man facing charges after leading police on chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A Bangor man is facing charges after leading police on a chase along some of the city’s main roads Thursday.

News

Mills administration announces first round of economic recovery grants to Maine businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
More than 2,300 small businesses and nonprofits in Maine are each receiving about $4,500 dollars in aid.

News

Two neighborhoods on the Mid-coast will no longer have large trick or treat gathering

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Cedar Street in Belfast can see over a thousand kids on Halloween night.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC director provides update on COVID-19 outbreaks across the state

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dr. Nirav Shah says of the 31 new COVID-19 cases detected Thursday, none are associated with a known outbreak.

Latest News

News

UMaine Aquaculture Research Institute partners with USDA to help aquaculture across Maine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This new collaboration will allow researchers to focus on breeding strategies, emerging diseases, and more.

News

Judge rules, watchdog no longer needed at Calais Regional Hospital

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
This month, state officials proposed eliminating the watchdog after reports showed improvements in a number of areas

News

Next Step asking for help shining the light on Domestic Violence

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Next Step Domestic Violence Project is holding its annual Shine a Light campaign to help bring attention to the issue.

News

Infant dies after falling from horse drawn carriage in Stacyville

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
We’re told several people witnessed what happened and called for help.

News

’Wave of Light:’ Candle lighting to honor Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
1 in 4 pregnancies end in loss.

Back To School

RSU 25 adapting to hybrid learning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Bucksport High School is one month into its hybrid learning plan.