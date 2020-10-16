Maine football holds first full practice

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - It was to be homecoming weekend at UMaine. While they are doing a virtual program Saturday instead, the football team is back to the real thing on the practice field this week. Hitting, pads, close to normal...

“The first three days we went with helmets. Today we went in pads and it certainly felt like football. We were a little rusty. Naturally, there is a lot of things that go with more contact, staying up and the tempo of the drills things like that,” says UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton, “It was more the functioning of practice that we just got to get used to. But, the guys are flying around and it was a lot of high energy and it was exciting Because it felt like football.”

Coach Charlton did say he hopes to hold the Jeff Cole Memorial Spring Game, which was cancelled last spring, in November. They are treating this fall like spring ball. He also said he thinks March 6th will be the season opener if all goes to plan.

