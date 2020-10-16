Maine Dept. of Education says all counties have a ‘green’ status

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

All 16 counties are back to green under the Department of Education’s color coding system that guides schools during the pandemic.

The department modified the status of York County, changing the color from yellow to green.

State health officials say they will continue to closely monitor Androscoggin County, along with Kennebec and Somerset Counties.

Green means a low risk of coronavirus spread, allowing for in-person instruction.

A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread, and schools should consider hybrid learning.

The DOE also has a red designation that calls for remote learning only.

