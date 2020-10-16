Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another Mainer has died with COVID-19.

For the second day in a row, the Maine CDC is reporting that death in York County.

The total is now 145.

The Maine CDC is reporting 41 new cases Friday.

With 12 of the cases still needing to be classified, the overall total is now 5,865.

29 more people have recovered from the virus.

Active cases are down one, for a total of 621.

Waldo County saw the largest increase in cases overnight.

There are 11 new cases there, 20 of them are active.

Cumberland, York, and Androscoggin Counties are reporting four new cases.

Maine CDC stats for Friday, October 16 (WABI)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.