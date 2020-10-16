Advertisement

Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death

The Maine CDC is reporting 41 new cases Friday.
Maine CDC stats for Friday, October 16
Maine CDC stats for Friday, October 16(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another Mainer has died with COVID-19.

For the second day in a row, the Maine CDC is reporting that death in York County.

The total is now 145.

The Maine CDC is reporting 41 new cases Friday.

With 12 of the cases still needing to be classified, the overall total is now 5,865.

29 more people have recovered from the virus.

Active cases are down one, for a total of 621.

Waldo County saw the largest increase in cases overnight.

There are 11 new cases there, 20 of them are active.

Cumberland, York, and Androscoggin Counties are reporting four new cases.

Maine CDC stats for Friday, October 16
Maine CDC stats for Friday, October 16(WABI)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study finds 4 drugs have little to no effect on COVID-19

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization announced the long-awaited results of a six-month trial that endeavored to see if existing drugs might have an effect on the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Virus at ‘turning point’ in Europe, hitting at-risk groups

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Italian health officials have declared that the resurgence of COVID-19 has reached an “acute phase.”

Coronavirus

COVID-19 has dominated the U.S. for much of 2020 and that could continue for 2021

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
COVID-19 has dominated the United States for much of 2020 and that could continue for at least some of 2021.

National Politics

Trump, Biden face off in dueling town halls

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Trump and Biden face voters in dueling town halls.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Aircraft ventilation systems don’t spread viruses, DOD study says

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The Department of Defense research concluded aircraft ventilation systems are effective at removing COVID-19 from the air.

Coronavirus

ISOLATED: States begin to allow nursing home visitors but face PPE shortages, logistical questions

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff
Some nursing homes are beginning to allow visitors, but hundreds report to the federal government that they are experiencing staff shortages or have no protective masks in their supplies.

News

Mills administration announces first round of economic recovery grants to Maine businesses

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
More than 2,300 small businesses and nonprofits in Maine are each receiving about $4,500 dollars in aid.

Coronavirus

State updates COVID-19 checklist with seasonal activities

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Department of Economic Development has posted a coronavirus prevention check list online to guide families in seasonal activities.

Coronavirus

Rising COVID-19 cases in New England states a concern for Maine health officials

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
During Thursday’s briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said while Maine has held steady in daily new cases of the virus these last two weeks, nearby states have seen significant increases.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC director provides update on COVID-19 outbreaks across the state

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dr. Nirav Shah says of the 31 new COVID-19 cases detected Thursday, none are associated with a known outbreak.