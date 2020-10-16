Maine AgrAbility hosting virtual state fair

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A program that’s dedicated to providing education and support to local agricultural workers with disabilities is hosting something new this year.

Maine AgrAbility is offering you a chance to go to the state fair from the comfort of your own home.

It’s on Tuesday.

Six days and counting! Fly on over to the Maine Day at the National AgrAbility Virtual State Fair, October 20, all day.... Posted by Maine AgrAbility Project on Thursday, October 15, 2020

You can hear stories from agricultural workers and get information on tools and resources.

“We see that a lot of folks who work in those outdoor businesses. A lot of farmers, fishermen, folks in the woods, they suffer injuries or they work around different physical or mental challenges and those don’t go away just because we can’t gather together," Caragh Fitzgerald, University of Maine Cooperative Extension said. She added, "We want to make sure that people still have a way to access that information and learn about what we do.”

All you need to do is log on to Twitter or Facebook to see the event.

Maine AgrAbility website: extension.umaine.edu/agrability/

AgrAbility Virtual State Fair Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AgrAbility-Virtual-State-Fair-105811844494828

AgrAbility Virtual State Fair Twitter feed: https://twitter.com/AgrabilityVSF

