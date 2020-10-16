Local car dealer distributes BBQ gift to area first responders

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Last year, Hight Motor Group here in Skowhegan invited area first responders for a big barbecue celebration to thank them for their hard work.

This year due to the pandemic they brought the barbecue to them.

“So what we decided is called Barbecue to go. So I reached out to 19 agencies across Franklin and Somerset County and offered basically a tool kit to have your own barbecue," said Sam Hight.

A tool kit including hot dogs, chips and other barbecue essentials.

Packed into safe coolers and distributed to hundreds of first responders.

“We’ve fed so far 300 men and women first responders this week. We’ve got 2 deliveries today," said Hight.

Those two stops Friday were the Skowhegan and Madison Fire Departments.

“This is a great thing. We participated last year and had a great turnout. We are a small community but very much appreciated by that community," said Ty Strout, Skowhegan Fire Captain.

“I think it is very very thoughtful of the Hight family and think of us first responders. Actually works out real well for us because most of my guys work during the day so this way we can do it on our monthly meeting," said Don French, Madison Fire Chief.

“These men and women are not just first responders but they are brothers, sisters, friends, but more importantly neighbors. We’ve got a really good community here and we’re very lucky to have this," said Hight.

