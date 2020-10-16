Husson holds online graduation ceremonies.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University is celebrating its graduates the week of October 12th.

They held online commencement ceremonies.

Thursday night’s graduation ceremony was for students in the School of Business and Management.

In August, school officials announced they were going to hold 11 small ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is Husson’s 121st commencement ceremony which marks what officials say is their largest graduating class in its history.

Dr. Robert Clark, President of Husson University, said, “They are making us proud and all the work that we do. More than 96 to 98% of our students have employment or are in grad school following graduation for about 6 months to a year and so we know we’ve made a difference in the economic development of Maine.”

The graduation ceremonies recognize students who graduated in December of last year and May and August of 2020.

Before this ceremony Thursday night, Husson held their commencement for the School of Accounting.

More ceremonies are planned for Friday, too.

Each student received their diploma cover, honor cords, and a copy of the full Commencement program by mail prior to these virtual ceremonies.

