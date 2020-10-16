Advertisement

Holden man arrested, charged with gross sexual assault

53-year-old, Morris Carr is facing multiple charges.
Carr was arrested and taken to Penobscot County Jail.
Carr was arrested and taken to Penobscot County Jail.(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Holden man, accused of sexually assaulting a woman, was in a Bangor courtroom on Friday.

Police arrested 53-year-old, Morris Carr, Thursday and charged him with gross sexual assault.

He was in court on Friday also facing charges of domestic violence terrorizing and assault.

He pleaded not guilty to those counts.

Police say Morris sexually assaulted a woman a few weeks ago and in September.

Authorities believe Morris was living at the same residence as the woman.

Carr is being held on $500 bail.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

United Technologies Center instructor wins prestigious award

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
Mrs. P, as her students call her, aims to help each of her students grow confidently into their best selves.

News

Man appears in court after leading Bangor police on chase

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Paul Johnston appeared in court via video on Friday.

News

UMaine Homecoming goes online, causing concerns for Orono businesses

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A lot of UMaine's big in-person events have been canceled due to COVID-19.

News

“Famous” Seamus raising spirits and money this Halloween

Updated: 52 minutes ago
‘Famous’ Seamus Colby from Bar Harbor is back in the fundraising groove again.

Latest News

News

Maine AgrAbility hosting virtual state fair

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The state fair is on Tuesday.

News

UMaine Center for Aging to hold virtual chat on retiring during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
On Wednesday, the UMaine Center on Aging will focus on those who are thinking about planning for a successful retirement.

News

Skowhegan to decide on new police and fire department buildings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Skowhegan residents will decide between three options for the new facility, and the approximate cost.

News

Local car dealer distributes BBQ gift to area first responders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
This year due to the pandemic they brought the barbecue to them.

News

Former President of League of Women Voters leads discussion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Nancy Neuman, the former president of the League of Women Voters, took part in the discussion and Q & A.

News

PTC offering ‘Ghost Postcards from Maine’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Six Maine authors have been commissioned to write scary stories about towns throughout the state.