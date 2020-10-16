Holden man arrested, charged with gross sexual assault

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Holden man, accused of sexually assaulting a woman, was in a Bangor courtroom on Friday.

Police arrested 53-year-old, Morris Carr, Thursday and charged him with gross sexual assault.

He was in court on Friday also facing charges of domestic violence terrorizing and assault.

He pleaded not guilty to those counts.

Police say Morris sexually assaulted a woman a few weeks ago and in September.

Authorities believe Morris was living at the same residence as the woman.

Carr is being held on $500 bail.

