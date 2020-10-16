Advertisement

Former President of League of Women Voters leads discussion

Nancy Neuman, the former president of the League of Women Voters, took part in the discussion and Q & A.
Former President of League of Women Voters leads discussion
Former President of League of Women Voters leads discussion(KALB)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman’s right to vote, presidential debates and the upcoming election...

Those were among the topics of a virtual women’s leadership event Friday afternoon...

It was hosted by the Bangor HIstorical Society.

Nancy Neuman, the former president of the League of Women Voters, took part in the discussion and Q & A.

She offered some advice to people as they prepare to cast their ballots...

“I think people ought to try to read a good old fashion newspaper,” said Neuman. “Either the paper itself or online. Try to educate yourself about where these candidates stand on the issues because so much of the statements that candidates make or can may be misleading or don’t really see much of anything or just try to trigger your emotions.”

In addition to her many career accomplishments, Nancy is the mother of Bangor Area Chamber of Commerce President, Deb Neuman, who led the discussion.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

PTC offering ‘Ghost Postcards from Maine’

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Six Maine authors have been commissioned to write scary stories about towns throughout the state.

News

Rockland actor teaming up with Farnsworth Art Museum for online theatrical-improvisation class

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
The class entitled “Thinking Outside The Frame: An Improv Introduction” will take place from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.

News

Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, KVCAP asking for diaper donations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Stuff the Cruiser event happening Saturday in Madison

Politics

New Maine poll gives Gideon edge over Collins in Senate race

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It is one of the most hotly contested Senate races in the country and could determine the balance of power.

Latest News

News

Fatal crash in Winterport

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The Waldo County Sheriff’s office was called to Stream Road around 7 o’clock Thursday night.

News

Maine Senate candidates participate in third debate

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine's Senate candidates met for their third debate Thursday.

News

Husson holds online graduation ceremonies

Updated: 16 hours ago
This is Husson’s 121st commencement ceremony.

News

2020 Second District Congressional Debate

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
WABI has partnered with WAGM to bring you this hour-long debate from Bangor.

News

Man charged with aggravated assault after fight on Bangor waterfront, police say

Updated: 18 hours ago
Police believe Marsh used a sharp weapon to cut holes in the man’s tent while he was inside.

Politics

Maine’s 2nd Congressional District Debate - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 18 hours ago
Incumbent Democrat Jared Golden and Republican challenger Dale Crafts participated in a socially distanced, in-person debate.