Former President of League of Women Voters leads discussion

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman’s right to vote, presidential debates and the upcoming election...

Those were among the topics of a virtual women’s leadership event Friday afternoon...

It was hosted by the Bangor HIstorical Society.

Nancy Neuman, the former president of the League of Women Voters, took part in the discussion and Q & A.

She offered some advice to people as they prepare to cast their ballots...

“I think people ought to try to read a good old fashion newspaper,” said Neuman. “Either the paper itself or online. Try to educate yourself about where these candidates stand on the issues because so much of the statements that candidates make or can may be misleading or don’t really see much of anything or just try to trigger your emotions.”

In addition to her many career accomplishments, Nancy is the mother of Bangor Area Chamber of Commerce President, Deb Neuman, who led the discussion.

